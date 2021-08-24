Celsius becomes first CeFi or DeFi platform to cross $20B AUM

Crypto lending platform Celsius Network has reported it holds more than $20 billion in digital assets, making the company one of the largest in decentralized finance. In a Tuesday announcement, Celsius said its holdings had grown more than 1,900% in less than a year, from $1 billion in June 2020 to $20.3 billion as of Aug. 13. The company conducted an internal audit using technology provided by analytics firm Chainalysis, also determining it was adding roughly $1 billion in new digital assets monthly.