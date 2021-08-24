Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Celsius becomes first CeFi or DeFi platform to cross $20B AUM

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto lending platform Celsius Network has reported it holds more than $20 billion in digital assets, making the company one of the largest in decentralized finance. In a Tuesday announcement, Celsius said its holdings had grown more than 1,900% in less than a year, from $1 billion in June 2020 to $20.3 billion as of Aug. 13. The company conducted an internal audit using technology provided by analytics firm Chainalysis, also determining it was adding roughly $1 billion in new digital assets monthly.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Aum#Ceo#First Cefi#Defi#Celsius Network#Alpha Sigma Capital#The Poly Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

BlockchainCom Has Processed $1 Trillion in Crypto Transactions: CFO Reveals IPO Plans

The wallet, explorer, and crypto exchange Blockchain-com is having a great 2021, but it wants an even better 2022 with a possible IPO. Blockchain.com — former Blockchain.info — one of the OGs of the crypto industry, announced today that as it nears its first decade in the market, it was able to process $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

The great crypto flippening: Can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin?

“Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,” declared Nigel Green in mid-August, and it’s not hard to see why the deVere CEO thinks this. DeFi is on a tear, NFTs are mushrooming, Ethereum (ETH) remains more scalable than Bitcoin (BTC) and it also offers more uses including smart contracts. Moreover, Ethereum will soon move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, looking to be more eco-friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) protocol.
Commodities & FutureBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies on Huobi Global

With over 11,000 unique crypto assets launched, the cryptocurrency market capitalization stands near $2 trillion. It’s undeniable that cryptocurrency has legitimized itself as a true investment class over the last few years. As the industry continues to evolve, the cryptocurrency world continues to gain popularity. The words Bitcoin and blockchain...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Survey finds 77% of Russian investors prefer Bitcoin to gold and forex

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) are getting increasingly popular with Russian investors, apparently displacing traditional investment products, according to a new survey. Russia’s Association of Forex Dealers (AFD), a local self-regulatory organization focused on the foreign exchange market, polled 502 Russian investors to find out the local investor sentiment regarding cryptocurrencies. Released on Tuesday, the survey was conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 24, 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Plans To Go 'All In' On This Crypto Next

Glauber Contessoto, also known as SlumDOGE Millionaire on Twitter, said his next bet is going "all in" on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) after reaping a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fortune in his 30s. What Happened: ADA, a cryptocurrency created by the mathematician Charles Hoskinson, is already the third-largest cryptocurrency in terms of...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Evrynet's $7M raise highlights institutional appetite for DeFi

Financial service platform Evrynet has concluded a $7 million fundraiser for its forthcoming decentralized finance app targeting institutional investors, offering further evidence that DeFi has an institutional-grade audience. The private investment round was led by Signum Capital, a Singapore-based blockchain venture fund, with participation from Petrock Capital, Ellipti Ventures and...
RetailCoinTelegraph

Ethereum price breaks $3,500 and hits 3-month highs against Bitcoin

Ethereum’s native asset, Ether (ETH), has extended its rally on Wednesday to log multi-month highs against Bitcoin (BTC) and the United States dollar. The ETH/BTC exchange rate rose 3.13% to hit 0.07475 for the first time since June 9. Meanwhile, bids for ETH/USD climbed 3.4% to $3,546, the highest since May 18, showcasing a renewed upside sentiment in the second-largest cryptocurrency market after it consolidated sideways for more than three weeks.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Mainnet token swap on aelf: Inaugural activation of an all-connected ecology

Singapore, Sept. 1, 2021 — aelf announced the launch of its mainnet token swap beginning on Sept. 9. The aelf (ELF) mainnet swap can be executed manually on aelf’s website or automatically via exchanges, following a one-to-one ratio. This inaugural event will be an opportunity for ELF holders, developers and decentralized applications users to spark the Web 3.0 era on aelf.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto is too big to exist outside of public policies, warns SEC chair

Crypto assets will not last long outside of a public policy framework because “finance is about trust,” warns Gary Gensler, the chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Speaking to The Financial Times, Gensler stressed the need for a regulatory framework for crypto platforms for their own survival....
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Roche’s blockchain partner, dHealth, to launch upcoming IDO on the OccamRazer launchpad

Zug, Aug. 27, 2021 — As an open network of supernodes built for decentralized and permissioned medical and pharmaceutical data storage, dHealth will make its debut through an initial DEX offering on the OccamRazer launchpad. Currently supported by leading Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche and Swiss universities, dHealth’s solution will leverage the Cardano network to add to its stakeholders’ network of supernodes, which operate as access points and network verifiers.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Expanding ecosystem and LedgerX acquisition send FTX Token (FTT) to a new ATH

Real-world adoption and brand awareness are one of the best ways for a blockchain project to increase its value and attract new users to users to its ecosystem. One project that has seen massive growth throughout 2021 thanks to its increasing public exposure and exciting protocol launches and partnerships is FTX, a crypto-derivatives trading platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

BlockFi board of directors replaces 'Crypto Dad' after four months

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair Christopher Giancarlo, also known as “Crypto Dad,” will be leaving crypto lending firm BlockFi’s board of directors, but continuing to advise the group on digital assets. In a Wednesday announcement, BlockFi said Ellen-Blair Chube, a managing director and client service officer at investment banking...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Railgun to launch on the Binance Smart Chain

Railgun, the smart contract that provides privacy on Ethereum, is now coming to the Binance Smart Chain. Users will finally be able to use decentralized finance on the two most popular platforms in a way that comprehensively protects their privacy. Railgun protects the privacy of the user through the implementation...
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardaswap.finance to Become First Decentralized Exchange on the Cardano Network

Cardano blockchain with its increasing functionalities and surging recognition and adoption in the crypto space is expected to begin to host exclusive smart contracts on its network, with new innovations diving into the ecosystem. Cardaswap.finance, a decentralized exchange similar to Ethereum’s Uniswap is on the move to join the Cardano...
Softwaredailyhodl.com

This Power Tool for Ethereum Users Is Soaring, Count Eclipses 10 Million

Crypto wallet and blockchain gateway MetaMask is witnessing exponential growth with a 19x increase in users since July 2020. MetaMask, founded in 2016, is an Ethereum-focused non-custodial wallet – which differs from crypto services such as Coinbase in that users own their account private keys and retain control of their digital assets.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Kyber Network’s DeFi Protocol Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Kyber Network is a liquidity protocol built on Ethereum. Image: Shutterstock. Kyber Network, a liquidity platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), has rolled out its KyberDMM protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). DeFi is a common term for a suite of blockchain protocols built to provide financial products and services like...
Commodities & FutureBusiness Insider

Kine Protocol Migrates Cross-Chain Derivatives Trading Platform to Polygon

With Polygon's full-stack Ethereum scaling solution, users will be able to seamlessly perform derivatives trading on Kine Protocol. DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Polygon, an Ethereum-based full-stack scaling solution bringing mass adoption to the ethereum platform, today announces that Kine Protocol, a decentralized protocol that establishes general-purpose liquidity pools backed by a customizable portfolio of digital assets, will launch its cross-chain derivatives trading platform on Polygon.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Defi Platform Cream Finance Hacked, $29 Million Lost

Cream finance, a defi borrowing and lending protocol, has been the victim of a hack that erased more than $29 million from its vaults. The attacker took advantage of a loophole in the implementation for adding the amp token to the protocol. This is the second time the platform has been involved in a hack. The first breach happened in February, when Cream lost $37.5 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy