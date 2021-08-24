Cancel
Bengals Close The 2021 Preseason At Home Against The Dolphins

Bengals.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter). Radio: The...

www.bengals.com

NFLBengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The Preseason Game Versus Miami

What was the thought process on the last possession?. "We didn't want to tie. If it's a regular season game, absolutely, you can kick a field goal there and go into overtime — especially with where we were at with fourth-and-eight. But it's a preseason game, let's go win this thing and give ourselves an opportunity. We had a fifty-fifty shot right there and they made a play."
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor downplays Ja’Marr Chase drop issues

Ja’Marr Chase put in a discouraging performance Friday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason game against the Washington Football Team. It was enough to prompt his coach to call for improvement, but not enough to panic yet. Chase was responsible for three drops on Friday, all of them coming on third...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor emphasizes ‘competition’ still going on at guard positions

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive lines as a whole have looked improved during the preseason, as far as pass protection goes. There have still been notable issues on the inside of the line at times though, and a carousel of faces have been playing different positions with different units. At this...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor expects Khalid Kareem to return at some point this season

The Cincinnati Bengals may be short-handed at defensive end to start the season. Having enhanced the defensive line quite a bit last offseason with the addition of D.J. Reader, the Bengals continued to show aggression towards improving their line by end Trey Hendrickson this offseason, then traded for B.J. Hill earlier this week.
NFLBengals.com

Relieved Bengals, Relaxed Burrow Check A Box As Opener Looms

Joe Burrow had the relaxed air of a guy who had just finished his last final exam of the semester. It's not that he's an unpleasant sort. Far from it. But he seemed looser than usual when he talked to the media following Sunday's return to the field in front of 34,667 at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFLBengals.com

Bengals Honor Training Room At Sunday's Coin Flip

Nick Cosgray, the Bengals rehab guru, had been having a pretty good training camp until the day before Sunday's preseason finale against the Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Tucked away in his office during Saturday's team meeting, Cosgray saw his doorway fill up with one of the more ominous figures in a building that has successfully handled a global pandemic, Mark Herron, the Bengals' tireless director of security.
NFLDayton Daily News

ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals preseason finale

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to settle for a tie in the preseason finale, so instead of trying a last-minute field goal, coach Zac Taylor elected to go for the win on fourth down. Kyle Shurmur’s pass was batted away from intended receiver Scotty Washington, and the Bengals came up...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.

