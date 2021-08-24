Apple Watch Series 7 may come in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes
In the near future, Apple is more than likely going to host an early September media event to show off a range of new devices. While most of the attention will obviously be put on the new iPhone lineup, that’s not all we’re going to see if the rumors pan out. For instance, we’re probably going to get a new Apple Watch –the oft-rumored Apple Watch Series 7— and Apple may welcome brand new sizes to the lineup.www.idownloadblog.com
Comments / 0