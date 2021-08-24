My Hero Academia: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Live-Action Movie

Starting as a manga in Shonen Jump and adapted into an anime by studio Bones in 2016, My Hero Academia has always been monumentally popular, and it's easy to understand why. My Hero Academia borrows the X-Men “school for super-powered teens" idea and builds a whole world around it - there are all sorts of schools for heroes, and the characters we follow happen to attend the most prestigious one around. The show features a setting where heroes and villains are part of everyday life - it's actually more rare for someone to have no powers, or "Quirks" as they're called here - so there's an excuse for an action scene around every corner. For fans of shows with plenty of battles and crazy powers to marvel at, My Hero Academia is a sure-fire hit.