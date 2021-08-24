My Hero Academia: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Live-Action Movie
When I’m not writing, I teach, and a lot of my students call me the “cool teacher” because I watch anime. Well, when they ask me what my favorite anime is, I usually spout off some ‘80s and ‘90s anime because I’m old. Since they’re nice, they always humor me and say, “Oh, yeah. I’ve seen Dragon Ball Z” Or “I’ve heard of Sailor Moon.” But the kids these days have their own anime, and the two most popular have got to be Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia. Well, I have good news for all the My Hero Academia fans out there since there is going to be a My Hero Academia live-action movie.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0