Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

U.S. panel urges diabetes screening to begin sooner, at age 35

By Manojna Maddipatla
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyM9u_0bbKksTB00
A medical examination room is shown at a Kaiser Permanente health clinic located inside a Target retail store in San Diego, California, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Overweight or obese adults should be screened for prediabetes and type-2 diabetes starting at age 35, a U.S. government-backed panel of experts in disease prevention recommended on Tuesday, lowering the age by five years.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's new guidance follows a worsening in the nation's diabetes crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the United States experiencing a 29% jump in diabetes deaths last year among people ages 25 to 44.

The recommendation, published in the medical journal JAMA, was based on data suggesting that type 2 diabetes risk increases significantly at age 35. Type 2 diabetes, by far the most common form of the metabolic disease associated with high blood sugar levels, is largely diet-related and develops over time.

Lowering the age for screening "is a recognition that type 2 diabetes has crept into young adulthood progressively, and in an important way," said Edward Gregg of Imperial College London, co-author of an editorial published with the recommendation.

The task force, updating recommendations made in 2015, urged overweight or obese adults ages 35 to 70 get screened for high blood sugar levels.

In type 2 diabetes, the body either does not produce enough of the blood glucose-regulating hormone insulin or does not use it well. Diabetes complications can include heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease.

About one in three Americans has prediabetes - a higher-than-normal blood sugar level that increases their risk of type 2 diabetes, according to national data. Just over 10% of Americans have diabetes, and most of those have type 2 diabetes.

Prediabetes increases the risk of developing diabetes, but does not always progress to diabetes.

The task force found evidence that medical interventions for newly diagnosed diabetes have a moderate benefit in reducing diabetes-related deaths and heart attacks over a span of 10 to 20 years. It also found evidence that lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise reduce progression of prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.

"The screening piece is probably the easiest to implement," Gregg said.

Engaging patients in long-term management of diabetes risk factors such as obesity and implementing prevention measures such as dietary changes and exercise are more challenging, Gregg added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Type 2 Diabetes#U S#Complications Of Diabetes#Jama#Imperial College London#Americans#Prediabetes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

International standards for type 2 diabetes remission established

People with type 2 diabetes should be considered in remission after sustaining normal blood sugar levels for three months or more, according to a new consensus statement from the Endocrine Society, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), Diabetes UK and the American Diabetes Association, and co-published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Diabetologia, Diabetic Medicine and Diabetes Care.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Experts Recommend Diabetes Screenings for Overweight Adults Beginning at Age 35

In addition to early screening, counseling patients on preventive interventions can reduce the risk of developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Overweight adults should be screened for diabetes beginning at 35 years of age, according to an updated recommendation from the US Preventive Services Task Force. The new recommendation is 5 years earlier than previous recommendations.1.
Diseases & TreatmentsColumbian

Overweight Americans should have earlier diabetes screening

Overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to updated national guidelines published Tuesday. The new advice stems from rising rates of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and research showing health benefits of prevention methods and early treatment. Three out of four U.S. adults is overweight or obese, which increases their chances for developing diabetes.
Public HealthMedscape News

Pandemic Derails Small Success in Lowering Diabetes-Related Amputations

Rates of minor diabetes-related lower extremity amputations (LEAs) in hospitalized patients increased between 2009 and 2017 in all racial and ethnic groups, in both rural and urban areas, and in all geographic regions across the United States, a new retrospective, observational study indicates. In contrast, major lower extremity amputation rates...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Diabetes surging in U.S. youth

NEW YORK - The number of children with diabetes- both type 1 and type 2- has surged in the United States, according to a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under...
Diseases & Treatmentsaudacy.com

US recommends 40% of Americans get screened for diabetes

Updated national health guidelines suggest that overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes at age 35 instead of age 40, as previously advised. The new guidance published Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force means that more than 40% of the population should now be screened for type 2 diabetes and abnormally high blood sugar levels.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

New Research Uncovers Concerning Increases in Youth Living with Diabetes in the U.S.

Type 1 diabetes surges in White and Black populations, while type 2 diabetes skyrockets in Black and Hispanic youth. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a report published this week in JAMA, “Trends in Prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents in the United States, 2001-2017”, diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are surging among youth in the United States. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 living with type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, and the number living with type 2 diabetes grew by 95%. Type 1 diabetes remains the most common type of diabetes in U.S. youth.
Weight LossMedPage Today

USPSTF Lowers Age to Start Diabetes Screening in Overweight/Obese Adults

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) lowered its recommended age to start screening for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in overweight and obese adults from 40 to 35. The task force also stressed the importance of offering or referring individuals with prediabetes to preventive interventions, in a statement by...
HealthPosted by
Axios

Age thresholds for certain health screenings are getting younger

Americans are being asked to get screened for certain diseases earlier in their lives as emerging evidence shows they are at increasing risk for diseases historically seen in older adults. Driving the news: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday lowered the recommended starting age to screen for Type...
Weight LossPosted by
SELF

5 Myths About Diabetes That Can Be Harmful

There are a lot of myths about diabetes that can really affect the way people think about the disease. Some of the most prevalent diabetes myths stigmatize the condition, which can make you feel like you did something wrong if you have this health issue. The stress of managing a chronic condition (going to nonstop doctor appointments, trying new medications, dealing with symptoms) can be really demoralizing, even without the added weight of judgment about your health.
Public Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Can a COVID-19 infection cause diabetes?

Every day, it seems that research is finding another organ system that is vulnerable to damage by a COVID-19 infection. The lungs, clearly, are affected. And the condition known as “long COVID” results in damage to the kidneys, heart and nerves. It can cause blood clots and gangrene. Thyroid damage...
Lansing, MIMining Journal

Residents urged to resume cancer screenings

LANSING — Life-saving cancer screenings have experienced a significant decline during the pandemic, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting an 87% drop in breast cancer screenings and an 84% decrease in cervical cancer screenings nationally in April 2020 compared to the five previous years, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy