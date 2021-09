At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which run from Tuesday to Sept. 5, Team USA will feature many athletes with New England ties. Here’s a look at them:. Femita Ayanbeku — A Brockton native who trains in Boston, Ayanbeku is competing in her second Paralympics. She finished sixth at the 2016 Games in the T64 (absence of one leg below the knee) 200 meters. She won bronze in the 200 meters at the World Championships in 2019.