Florida State

Miami Realtors PAC receives $30 on May 23

By Florida Business Daily Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandoval Amelia Castillo contributed $30 to the Miami Realtors PAC, a political action committee, on May 23, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.

