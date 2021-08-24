How to Parent a Strong-Willed Child

Having a child with any disability is tough to deal with, but when you have a child with Autism, it can really be difficult because the Autism spectrum is extremely wide, meaning that there are children and adults with different levels of ability. There are children that are very high functioning Autistic people, and they don't really require a lot of assistance at all, they are very independent, in some cases, you wouldn't even know that they had a disability. Then there are children that are very low functioning, and they require a personal aide to assist them throughout the day. Although most parents that have children with Autism are extremely patient, and really don't have a problem talking with you or answering your questions, there are still some questions you should not ask a parent with an Autistic child.