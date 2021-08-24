How to Parent a Strong-Willed Child
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a clinical definition for a strong-willed child. Most kids go through a defiant phase. For some kids, defiance and disruptive behavior are related to disorders like Oppositional Defiant Disorder or brain differences like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. But, whether it’s a phase, a personality trait, or something more complicated, disruptive and stubborn behavior from a so-called strong-willed child can wear any parent down. So how do you parent a strong willed child? It can help if parents consider how the traits of the child, appropriately managed, can be beneficial to a kid’s future.www.fatherly.com
