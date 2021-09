DENVER, Colo. — On Day 16 of Broncos Training Camp at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos have yet to decide who should be Denver’s starting quarterback. Drew Lock is young and still fresh to the league, but he is somewhat of a wild card. After a rough season last year, he has undoubtedly shown improvement throughout training camp. But he still lacks the consistency that Teddy Bridgewater provides to the team. Bridgewater has put up better stats and he is a veteran bringing experience and leadership to the players on and off the field. But his age could be a disadvantage in the race, as Lock might have a longer career ahead of him in the league.