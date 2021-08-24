FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up, UNF stands by its decision to just encourage vaccinations
Vaccinations are taking huge strides as the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on ages 16 and up yesterday, an upgrade from its emergency approval. “[The] public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” says Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”unfspinnaker.com
