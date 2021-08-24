Cancel
New York City, NY

RHONY's Sonja Morgan Reveals How Her COVID Diagnosis Changed Her Love Life

By Samantha Bergeson
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards. Going back to "Mr. Right Now" after a COVID faux pas. The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan revealed that she broke up with a blind date after her COVID-19 diagnosis in an exclusive RHONY sneak peek.The hilariously honest clip from tonight's Aug. 24 episode shows Sonja venting to co-star Luann de Lesseps about needing someone to care for her during the pandemic.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

 

