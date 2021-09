Diaz Nesamoney recognized by The Software Report for pioneering innovations in eCommerce and DTC marketing. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced its founder and CEO, Diaz Nesamoney, has been honored as one of the top 50 SaaS CEOs by The Software Report for the second straight year. This annual list evaluates CEOs who have excelled in company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making. CEOs are submitted for consideration by their employees, colleagues and industry peers who highlight their effective leadership style.