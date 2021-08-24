Cancel
NFL

According to His Peers, Dalvin Cook is the NFL’s 20th-Best Player

By K. Joudry
purplePTSD.com
 8 days ago
We could see this one coming: Dalvin Cook was going to be the Minnesota Vikings’ highest-ranked player in the annual NFL Top 100 player list. As we all can see, the only thing holding Cook back at this stage is health (or lack thereof). In the 2020 season, Cook put...

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
#Packers#Nfl Top 100#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Fox#Yahoo Sports
