Nike Celebrates the NBA’s 75th Anniversary With a New Air Force 1 Release

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is celebrating its 75th season this year and for the momentous occasion, the league has teamed up with Nike on a special footwear collaboration.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an shared images of the forthcoming NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “75th Anniversary” this week. According to the Instagram post, the shoe will hit shelves in the fall.

This special iteration of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe features a bold color scheme that celebrates the league’s original Minneapolis Lakers team that was established in the late ’40s before the franchise moved to its current home city of Los Angeles. The look of the shoe takes inspiration from the Minneapolis Lakers’ jerseys by donning a predominantly white leather upper but is contrasted by dark purple and light blue mid-panels on the lateral and medial portions, respectively. The aforementioned blue hue also dressed the eye stay, sock liner, and heel tab. Adding to the celebration is a 75th anniversary NBA tongue tag as well as a Los Angeles Lakers logo stamped on the heel. Completing the look is a white midsole and a light blue outsole.

While the early launch info was shared on Instagram by @zSneakerheadz, the release has yet to be confirmed by Nike.

The NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “75th Anniversary” collab isn’t the only style of the shoe to make headlines this month. Kith also created a special iteration of the shoe to celebrate the opening of its newest flagship store in Hawaii last week, which was available exclusively at the Hawaii door.