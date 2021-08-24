Midgets’ Lola Homiston records second top-10 finish this season

It was Dickinson’s turn to host a girls’ golf invitational as all ten teams in the WDA gathered at Heart River Golf Club on Monday. It would be Mandan out of the ten to claim first, winning by way of a tiebreaker with Bismarck Century at 339. The top four scores from each team were counted towards the final score, so the tiebreaker went to the fifth-highest score, which is where the Braves prevailed as Century’s fifth golfer did not complete her round.