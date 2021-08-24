Message from Chancellor Sartarelli: Important Updates to COVID-19 Safety Precautions and Community Guidelines
Most of you – students, faculty and staff – are closely following UNCW’s COVID-19 precautions when on campus. You are putting the well-being of our campus and community at the top of your priority list by wearing face coverings indoors, following good hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated or participating in surveillance testing, which began Aug. 23. We appreciate your dedication to the health and safety of our campus and community.uncw.edu
Comments / 0