WASHINGTON — Maine's Congressional delegation reacted to Thursday's attack in Afghanistan with condemnation and calls for action. Congressman Jared Golden, a Marine veteran who served in combat in both Afghanistan and Iraq and has been a strong supporter of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan under both Presidents Trump and Biden, said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life. He also said the mission of the service members is critical to evacuating Americans and that we can honor those who died by completing their mission and getting all Americans out.