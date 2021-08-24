Track your firm’s litigation deadlines with rules-based calendaring software

Look out D.C., West Coast mainstay Fenwick & West is here to play!. Yesterday, Fenwick announced they’re opening a new Washington office, their sixth in the U.S., and that location will a focus on the antitrust and trade needs of their clients. At the office’s launch, partners Thomas Ensign (formerly of Freshfields) and Melissa Duffy (formerly of Dechert) will be joining Steve Albertson, who joined Fenwick from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom earlier this month. Ensign works with technology and life sciences clients and works on pre-merger notification requirements in U.S. and international jurisdictions. Duffy’s practice focuses on international trade matters, including those related to trade controls and national security requirements for cross-border transactions. Albertson counsels technology and life sciences clients in mergers and acquisitions and other antitrust compliance and merger enforcement issues.
Comments / 0