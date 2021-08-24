Track your firm’s litigation deadlines with rules-based calendaring software

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Affective computing, a family of AI technologies that aim to be able to use biometrics to detect human emotions or someone’s state of mind, is a subject of active research in academia and the commercial sector. The Department of Homeland Security has also dabbled with the technology to see if it’s able to detect lies among people seeking entry to the country. But our next guest says now is the time to put some boundaries around potential government uses of affective computing. In a recent paper, Alex Engler, the Brookings Institution’s Rubenstein Fellow for Governance Studies argued the president should ban it altogether for federal law enforcement purposes. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about that argument.