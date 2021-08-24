The Whiteboard: Which NBA team will finish the 2021-22 season with the most wins?

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. I happened to catch my first glimpse of statistical win projections for the 2021-22 season this morning, thanks to Kosta Medvedovsky and his DARKO system. There weren’t a ton of surprises, other than the high-end being fairly compressed — just four teams were projected to win 50 games or more with Brooklyn topping out at 56.5. These projections may all be conservative as a quirk of the system — at least two teams have finished at a 57-win pace or better every season over the past decade, and in eight of the last 10 years we saw three teams or more finish the season that well.