Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

U.S. panel urges diabetes screening to begin sooner, at age 35

By Manojna Maddipatla
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyM9u_0bbKimUT00
A medical examination room is shown at a Kaiser Permanente health clinic located inside a Target retail store in San Diego, California, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Overweight or obese adults should be screened for prediabetes and type-2 diabetes starting at age 35, a U.S. government-backed panel of experts in disease prevention recommended on Tuesday, lowering the age by five years.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's new guidance follows a worsening in the nation's diabetes crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the United States experiencing a 29% jump in diabetes deaths last year among people ages 25 to 44.

The recommendation, published in the medical journal JAMA, was based on data suggesting that type 2 diabetes risk increases significantly at age 35. Type 2 diabetes, by far the most common form of the metabolic disease associated with high blood sugar levels, is largely diet-related and develops over time.

Lowering the age for screening "is a recognition that type 2 diabetes has crept into young adulthood progressively, and in an important way," said Edward Gregg of Imperial College London, co-author of an editorial published with the recommendation.

The task force, updating recommendations made in 2015, urged overweight or obese adults ages 35 to 70 get screened for high blood sugar levels.

In type 2 diabetes, the body either does not produce enough of the blood glucose-regulating hormone insulin or does not use it well. Diabetes complications can include heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease.

About one in three Americans has prediabetes - a higher-than-normal blood sugar level that increases their risk of type 2 diabetes, according to national data. Just over 10% of Americans have diabetes, and most of those have type 2 diabetes.

Prediabetes increases the risk of developing diabetes, but does not always progress to diabetes.

The task force found evidence that medical interventions for newly diagnosed diabetes have a moderate benefit in reducing diabetes-related deaths and heart attacks over a span of 10 to 20 years. It also found evidence that lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise reduce progression of prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.

"The screening piece is probably the easiest to implement," Gregg said.

Engaging patients in long-term management of diabetes risk factors such as obesity and implementing prevention measures such as dietary changes and exercise are more challenging, Gregg added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Type 2 Diabetes#U S#Complications Of Diabetes#Jama#Imperial College London#Americans#Prediabetes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Experts Recommend Diabetes Screenings for Overweight Adults Beginning at Age 35

In addition to early screening, counseling patients on preventive interventions can reduce the risk of developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Overweight adults should be screened for diabetes beginning at 35 years of age, according to an updated recommendation from the US Preventive Services Task Force. The new recommendation is 5 years earlier than previous recommendations.1.
Diseases & Treatmentsfinchannel.com

Serious complications from youth-onset type 2 diabetes arise by young adulthood

The FINANCIAL — People with type 2 diabetes diagnosed during youth have a high risk of developing complications at early ages and have a greater chance of multiple complications within 15 years after diagnosis. The findings are the culmination of a first-of-its-kind trial funded largely by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Public HealthMedscape News

Pandemic Derails Small Success in Lowering Diabetes-Related Amputations

Rates of minor diabetes-related lower extremity amputations (LEAs) in hospitalized patients increased between 2009 and 2017 in all racial and ethnic groups, in both rural and urban areas, and in all geographic regions across the United States, a new retrospective, observational study indicates. In contrast, major lower extremity amputation rates...
Diseases & TreatmentsPrinceton Times Leader

Healthy living with Diabetes

Common, serious, costly, manageable, preventable are some of the words associated with diabetes if you live in Kentucky. According to the 2020 Kentucky Diabetes Fact Sheet from 2000 to 2018, diagnosed diabetes in Kentucky adults has doubled from 6.5% (198,052) to 13.7% (464,456 or 1 in 7). Kentucky ranks 8th highest in the U.S. for diabetes prevalence (Nationwide median 10.5%). An estimated 158,200 adult have diabetes but are undiagnosed. Diabetes can be associated with complications such as heart, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, lower-limb amputations and ketoacidosis. These can reduce length and quality of life. Diabetes costs Kentucky $5.16 billion in total medical expenditures, lost work and wages (2017). Much of diabetes-related sickness and death can be prevented, delayed or reduced. Diabetes self-management education and support, appropriate self-care and other risk reduction and behavior change strategies are also critical to manage diabetes and avoid complication.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Questions Remain as More 'Twincretin' Data in Diabetes Published

The streak of positive phase 3 trial results for the novel "twincretin" tirzepatide when treating patients with type 2 diabetes continued in a report in The Lancet on results from the SURPASS-3 trial, which compared weekly subcutaneous injections of tirzepatide against daily treatment with insulin degludec in patients inadequately controlled on metformin alone or on metformin plus a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor.
Diseases & Treatmentskyma.com

Recommended age for Type 2 diabetes lowered

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Health experts are dropping the recommended age for Type 2 diabetes screenings from 40-years-old to 35-years-old for patients who are overweight or obese. On Tuesday, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force saif if the condition is found sooner, treatment can also begin sooner. The end goal...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

USPSTF Says Start Diabetes Screen at Age 35 for Those With Overweight, Obesity

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening adults aged 35 to 70 years with overweight or obesity for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and offering preventive interventions. These recommendations form the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the Aug. 24/31 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

International standards for type 2 diabetes remission established

People with type 2 diabetes should be considered in remission after sustaining normal blood sugar levels for three months or more, according to a new consensus statement from the Endocrine Society, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), Diabetes UK and the American Diabetes Association, and co-published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Diabetologia, Diabetic Medicine and Diabetes Care.
Diseases & Treatmentsaudacy.com

US recommends 40% of Americans get screened for diabetes

Updated national health guidelines suggest that overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes at age 35 instead of age 40, as previously advised. The new guidance published Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force means that more than 40% of the population should now be screened for type 2 diabetes and abnormally high blood sugar levels.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Diabetes surging in U.S. youth

NEW YORK - The number of children with diabetes- both type 1 and type 2- has surged in the United States, according to a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

New Research Uncovers Concerning Increases in Youth Living with Diabetes in the U.S.

Type 1 diabetes surges in White and Black populations, while type 2 diabetes skyrockets in Black and Hispanic youth. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a report published this week in JAMA, “Trends in Prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents in the United States, 2001-2017”, diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are surging among youth in the United States. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 living with type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, and the number living with type 2 diabetes grew by 95%. Type 1 diabetes remains the most common type of diabetes in U.S. youth.
Dietsfinchannel.com

Low-glycemic diet reduces cardiometabolic risks for people with diabetes

A low-glycemic diet results in small but important improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors, including blood sugar levels and body weight, for people with diabetes, according to a University of Toronto study analyzing multiple clinical trials. The improvements were evident over and above existing drug or insulin therapy, suggesting that a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy