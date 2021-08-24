What it means to have CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling
CM Punk is “All Elite”, and the AEW fans are excited to have their major addition for the foreseeable future. For nearly two years, All Elite Wrestling has graced our television screens on TNT. Many great matches and promos have been produced on their main TV show Dynamite and their newest show Rampage that just debuted two weeks ago. However, It truly feels like the wrestling landscape has shifted over the past couple of days with the biggest free-agent splash in history with CM Punk signing with AEW.dailyddt.com
