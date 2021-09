The North Bend School Board waded into two hot-button political issues Thursday and quickly waded right back out – at least for now. After hearing from around a dozen members of the public, the board decided to wait before making a decision on opposing mask mandates in schools and banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory. The mask mandate issue was delayed so the board could discuss it in a work session, while the board voted to table discussion of Critical Race Theory at the beginning of the meeting.