Wilmington, NC

New Campus Residence Halls Welcome Students Home

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall 2021 school year ushered in the completion and opening of suite-style residence halls Loggerhead Hall and Terrapin Hall, new housing for freshmen and sophomores. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 16. Sandpiper Hall and Pelican Hall, pod-style residence halls for first-year students, opened in the fall of 2021. The residence halls replace the former University Apartments, which were demolished after sustaining insurmountable damage from 2018’s Hurricane Florence.

