Lucky Charms has brought back its MARSHMALLOWS-ONLY cereal

Whip up delicious ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more with the Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker. The CREAMI uses a special blade to shave down frozen ingredients into a smooth, creamy consistency. What’s more, this kitchen gadget lets you be as indulgent or as healthy as you wish. In fact, you can even create unique flavors with mix-ins that the ice cream brands haven’t thought of yet. Furthermore, the 7 1-touch programs—Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream, and Mix-in—let you enjoy any frozen treat you’re in the mood for. And the entire process is easy. Simply prepare your base and freeze it overnight. Then, process it the next day to enjoy. Finally, since all parts are dishwasher safe, clean up is a breeze.