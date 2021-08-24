Cancel
Public Health

Should you avoid a cruise? CDC say these groups should stay off, even if COVID vaccinated

Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest COVID-19 surge has prompted the CDC to update its advice about cruises to “recommend travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness avoid cruise ship travel, regardless of vaccination status.”. The CDC’s definition of “increased risk” includes people 65 or older, and people with cancer, chronic kidney...

