10 best salt and pepper grinders to spice up your kitchen

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago
Season your dinner to perfection with these grinders (iStock/The Independent)

Salt and pepper are two of the most crucial ingredients in any kitchen; just a dash of these everyday seasonings can take a dish from zero to hero. Not only are they imperative at the stove but they’re also staples on the dinner table, where everyone likes to season their food to taste.

As with spices, freshly ground seasoning always far outshines the powdery pre-milled versions. It takes a dish’s flavour to the next level – and a coarse grind can also up the ante in terms of texture, too.

That’s why salt and pepper mills are important bits of kit that are well worth investing in, yet they often get overlooked.

When you’re in the market for new mills, there are a few things to bear in mind. First, that grind: lots of mills nowadays are adjustable so you can choose how fine or coarse you’d like your seasoning. Then there’s whether you want a manual or electric option, two separate mills or an all-in-one, or whether you’ll want to use them for spices as well as salt and pepper.

That’s not to mention aesthetics – are your mills going to stay in the kitchen or do you want them to bring a bit of style to your dining table, too?

How we tested

We’ve kept all the above in mind when testing out our grinders. The ones we’ve selected have been chosen for their practicality, ease of use and their looks. We also considered consistency of grind, distribution and price.

The best salt and pepper grinders for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Peugeot Saveurs Paris u select salt and pepper mill set 18cm: £69.99, Peugeotsaveurs.com
  • Best budget grinder – Masterclass electric gravity mill: £9.95, Hartsofstur.com
  • Best stylish design – Menu bottle grinder set: £50.96, Beut.co.uk
  • Best for ease of use – OXO good grips accent mess-free grinder: £16.75, Mahahome.com
  • Best for cooking with – Dreamfarm ortwo: £35.56, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best mess-free – Joseph Joseph milltop salt and pepper mill set: £37.81, Connox.co.uk
  • Best for space-saving – Cole & Mason clevedon duo mill: £17.99, Seasoncookshop.co.uk
  • Best wooden grinder – Habitat acacia round wooden mill: £14.00, Argos.co.uk
  • Best electric grinder – Cuisinart rechargeable stainless steel seasoning mill: £49.99, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best battery operated – ProCook electric soft touch salt or pepper mill set: £19, Procook.co.uk

Peugeot Saveurs Paris u select salt and pepper mill set 18cm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfNjL_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

Peugeot Saveurs is one of the oldest and most respected brands of salt and pepper mills out there – they’ve been making them since the 1840’s. If you’re at a really decent restaurant, take a look at the underside of the grinders on your table and it’s pretty likely you’ll see that lion logo.

These modern versions of classic bistro-style mills will show you why the brand is such a big deal in the world of seasoning. Smooth and tactile, they balance sturdiness with refinement and are built to last, with specially designed grinding mechanisms for both salt and pepper (which come with a lifetime warranty).

The U Select function is patented, and lets you adjust the coarseness of the grind to suit what you’re cooking, too. They might be pricey, but they really feel incredible and dare we say, you may never have to buy another salt and pepper mill again.

Masterclass electric gravity mill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOfT9_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Budget grinder

Rating: 7.5/10

Priced at less than a tenner, this is the mill for you if you want an affordable and stylish electric option for salt or pepper. It might be wallet-friendly, but looks and feels pretty spenny. We love the black, soft-touch finish – this mill will blend in seamlessly with any kitchen aesthetic or table setting.

Operated by a button on the underside, it’s ideal for those who usually find their hands full when cooking. And, as the dispenser is at the top, it won’t leave residue behind when placed on the counter or table.

It does take six AAAs – which is worth bearing in mind if you’re not one to always have backup batteries in the kitchen drawer – but for the price, we think it’s a solid choice.

Menu bottle grinder set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmryp_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Stylish design

Rating: 8/10

These stylish mills, with a minimalist Scandi-inspired design, are perhaps the most chic on our list. Their matt finish and soft nude hues mean they’ll enhance any table spread, taking the aesthetics up a notch or three. That said, it’s not all about looks here: as much thought has gone into their function as their form.

The mills are great for grinding spices and seeds as well as seasonings, and you can easily adjust the size of the grind. Because you invert them to use – the ground ingredients fall from the top of the “bottle” – you won’t get left with any debris where they’ve been standing, either. They’re also easy to fill, have a large capacity and distribute ground ingredients evenly and consistently.

OXO accent mess-free pepper grinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQeEx_0bbKg3pt00

Best: For ease of use

Rating: 8/10

These mills feels sturdy and robust, and the soft rubber grip makes them super easy to handle. Changing the size of the grind is really simple – there’s a dial at the top which clicks satisfyingly through the range of options. The chamber where the peppercorns are stored is a decent size – hooray for fewer refills – and, as it’s clear, you have a heads up on when you’re running low so you won’t get caught out mid-grind.

Topping up the grinder is easy: just open the twist cap on the underside and you have a wide opening to pour into. A great shout for those of us who aren’t that nimble-fingered – and there’s a version for salt too, if you fancy the set.

Dreamfarm ortwo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFuEy_0bbKg3pt00

Best: For cooking

Rating: 8/10

This is a nifty and versatile bit of kitchen kit – one of those things where you’ll wonder how you ever did without, especially if you cook with whole spices regularly. Cleverly designed for pepper as well as all whole spices and seeds, this grinder has a ceramic milling mechanism that won’t ever rust, and a screw-on glass spice jar that’s been tempered to make it strong and durable. Although if you do manage to break it, you can easily get hold of a replacement as opposed to having to buy a whole new mill.

If you’re using it to season your meal, go one-handed, squeezing the wooden arms together. To amp up the output – say, if you’re grinding whole spices for cooking – you can use two hands, pulling the arms far apart before squeezing them back together. This mill’s function makes it great for the kitchen, while its cool design earns it a place at the table, too.

Joseph Joseph milltop salt and pepper mills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a39wM_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Mess-free

Rating: 8.5/10

This salt and pepper mill set is a great example of what you get when practicality meets good looks. There surely isn’t a kitchen or dining table that these minimalist, neutral-coloured grinders wouldn’t fit in with.

Their matt finish gives them a whisper of Scandi style and a contemporary look – not to mention helps create a good grip for grinding. The size of the grind is easily changeable by twisting the silver cap on top, while refilling is a doddle too, thanks to the screw cap at the base. That said, the large capacity means you won’t find yourself needing to top it up often. Another mess-saving design, these grinders mill from the top, and the seasoning is disbursed nice and evenly.

Cole & Mason clevedon duo salt and pepper mill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JY3kY_0bbKg3pt00

Best: For space-saving

Rating: 8/10

If you’re all about minimising clutter from your work surfaces and avoiding a crowded dining table, a two-in-one grinder may be the way to go. Cole and Mason is another heavyweight in the world of salt and pepper mills, and we love this modern-looking, double-ended grinder it’s come up with.

Designed to dispense different seasonings, it has a brushed chrome middle and matt black, easy-grip ends. It’s around the same size as some of the other single grinders on this list, so much less bulky than you might expect, but still with a decent capacity. The ceramic grinding mechanism – which dispenses efficiently and consistently – comes with a lifetime guarantee, so this relatively small investment will really pay off.

Habitat acacia round wooden mill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5Nsb_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Wooden mill

Rating: 7/10

After a mill with a natural, rustic look to match your kitchen scheme? This acacia grinder shows off the wood’s gorgeous grain with its curvaceous shape and smooth finish. It’s larger than you might expect and has just enough weight to it to feel hardy and expensive.

The grind is consistent and the mechanism is suitable for both salt and pepper, so you can grab two if you’re after a matching set. However, the chamber is probably the smallest of all the mills we tried, so will definitely need refilling more regularly. But what this grinder may lack in capacity it makes up for in tactility and style.

Cuisinart seasoning mill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzokC_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Electric grinder

Rating: 8.5/10

This futuristic-looking electric mill won’t ever see you stealing batteries from the TV remote – it’s rechargeable and comes with a smart-looking dock that can plug into your countertop electricity socket (luckily, it’s good-looking enough to keep on show). Each full charge will give about 20 minutes of operating time.

Another great all-in-one option, this mill has two chambers that easily twist off the main body for refilling and are clear so you can see which seasoning is in each side. To operate, hold down the button in the centre – this clever mill will grind whichever side is pointing down at your meal or pot. It will happily mill spices and dried herbs as well as seasoning and comes with a measuring cap which you can grind directly into – really handy for when you’re following recipes.

ProCook electric soft touch salt or pepper mill set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLBHs_0bbKg3pt00

Best: Battery-operated

Rating: 7.5/10

Combining a vintage-style sage colour with contemporary design, this pair of battery-powered salt and pepper mills would be right at home in a chic kitchen. They feel hefty, like they were built to last – and it seems they are, as they come with a long-life ceramic grinding mechanism and 10-year guarantee.

Super easy to use one-handed, their soft-touch finish gives good grip and the button to operate is located at the top, easily reached by your index finger as you grasp the mill. The coarseness of the output is adjustable too. They do take four AA batteries each (so remember to stock up) but at less than £20 for the set, these mills are really fairly priced.

The verdict: Salt and pepper grinders

For us – as for lots of pro chefs – there really is no beating the Peugeot Saveurs mills. Yes, they’re the most extra on our list when it comes to price, but we think they’re worth it – so hardy, satisfying to use and classically stylish they are. They’ll see you right in the kitchen and look chic on the dining table, too.

If you’re into your kitchen gadgets and are after an electric grinder, the Cuisinart mill is the way to go. We love its versatility – doubling up as a spice and herb grinder too is a real win – plus, it’s easy to use and comes with a cool charging dock that we’re more than happy to leave out on display in our kitchen.

Now that you’re seasoning is sorted, check out our round-up of the best steak knives for the perfect slice every time

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

