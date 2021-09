The 2020-21 season was a complete disaster for the Vancouver Canucks as the team finished last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. What made matters worse was the increased expectations after the team’s successful 2019-20 season. Through 69 games, the club posted a 36-27-6 record and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season. They beat the Minnesota Wild in the play-in round and then beat the St. Louis Blues in six games to advance to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Canucks forced a Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights after being down 3-1 series.