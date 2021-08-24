We must support a clean energy future

In September, join Adrian Shelley, Director of the Texas office of Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, for a discussion of the many benefits of clean energy for Texans and the Texas economy. Air pollution is responsible for 17,000 deaths in Texas every year. Healthy people need clean air, and that means Texas needs clean energy. Texans also have a right to clean, reliable, resilient, affordable energy. Adrian will discuss the relationship between public health, air pollution, and the energy industry. This includes what Texas is doing in response to the energy disaster that occurred during Winter Storm Uri, and how the fossil fuel economy is impacted by the clean energy transition. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clean-energy-a-healthy-affordable-solution-for-texas-tickets-163740166245?aff=ebdssbeac. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.