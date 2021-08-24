Cancel
Tiger Stadium to require proof of vaccination or negative test for entry

By Stacie Richard
brproud.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State University announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is now required for all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years and older for entry. This announcement comes due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana. LSU released this statement:. With the significant...

