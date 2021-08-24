Denis Villeneuve Discusses His DUNE Trilogy Plans
While we all anxiously await the release of Dune, director Denis Villeneuve is talking about his plans for the trilogy of films that he wants to make. The upcoming film, which is based on the novel by Frank Herbert, will only follow the events of the first half of the book. Part 2 will likely tell the second half of that story. But, the sci-fi epic does have five sequels as well. So, there’s a lot of source material to play with.geektyrant.com
