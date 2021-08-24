Denis Villeneuve Discusses His DUNE Trilogy Plans

Dune director Denis Villeneuve said that he supports Scarlett Johansson’s decision to sue Disney over the Black Widow release. In an interview with La Presse, the filmmaker explained that the entire film industry is in uncharted territory right now. Streaming releases alongside theatrical debuts has complicated matters even further. Villeneuve has been adamant about people seeing Dune in theaters because he believes the movie should be experienced on the big screen first. This has led to some outcry amongst moviegoers who state that this flies in the face of health realities for millions of people around the world. Johansson and the director are both pointing towards the power balance in these contracts though. It’s a conversation worth having as the companies are allowed to edit some agreements here and there on the fly. Talent and crews are beholden to a new environment that wasn’t agreed upon beforehand.