Janet McTeer Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Searchlight Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-nominee and Tony-winner Janet McTeer is the latest to join the Anya Taylor-Joy fronted dark comedy-thriller, The Menu.

Searchlight Pictures is behind the feature, which will reunite multiple members of the creative team behind the HBO series Succession . McTeer, who appears in crime thriller Ozark , will join Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, and Hong Chau.

The story centers on a young couple, to be played by Taylor-Joy and Hoult, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. McTeer will play a food critic.

Succession director Mark Mylod will helm from a screenplay by Succession scribe Will Tracey and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Seth Reiss. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries.

DanTram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas and Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

McTeer, repped by MGMT Entertainment and Curtis Brown, is a two-time Oscar nominee for 2000’s Tumbleweeds and 2012’s Albert Nobbs. Recently, McTeer was seen in the last two seasons of Netflix break-out drama Ozark . She also appeared in recent shows Sorry for Your Loss .

On stage, McTeer earned a 2019 Tony nomination for Bernhardt/Hamlet , with other credits that span Olivier and Tony-nominated turns in Christopher Hampton’s Les Liaisons Dangerous, Phyllida Lloyd’s Mary Stuart and A Doll’s House , the latter of which earned her a Tony .