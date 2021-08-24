4 Ways a Smart Watch Can Help You in the Kitchen, According to a Dietitian

From paleo to vegan to carnivore, there are a lot — more like a ton — of trendy diets out there. One of the most popular in recent years is the keto diet. In short, it's a very low-carb, very high-fat and high-protein way of eating that's beloved by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, LeBron James, and Kim Kardashian. For as trendy as it is, it's fairly restrictive: You have to eat less than 50 grams of carbs (which is the equivalent of a bagel) per day to keep your body in ketosis, which uses stored fat to create energy instead of carbs (via Harvard School of Public Health). While it isn't easy for anyone who loves bread and pasta, thousands of people have touted its benefits and credited it for their weight loss.