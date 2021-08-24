4 Ways a Smart Watch Can Help You in the Kitchen, According to a Dietitian
There are plenty of specialized kitchen tools that can help you become more efficient and master challenging dishes in the kitchen. But there’s one tool you might be overlooking: your smart watch. Although it’s pretty intuitive to use your watch when messaging, listening to music, or exercising, you might be forgetting how helpful it can be in cooking and meal planning. It’s small, easily portable, and great for when your hands are sticky, covered in powder, or too busy chopping to set the timer.www.apartmenttherapy.com
