Film breakdown: Jeff Okudah’s mistake and why coaches are okay with it... for now

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second defensive drive of Saturday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah let receiver Diontae Johnson run right by him for a big 43-yard play. For Lions fans, it was a disheartening moment given all the optimism surrounding the 2020 third-overall pick and his offseason progression. Others wondered whether Okudah was expecting more help over the top from a safety and as a result was not as much to blame for the play.

