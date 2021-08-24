Cancel
Eyeing Sun Belt expansion, shared-living startup Bungalow raises $75M Series C

By T.P. Yeatts
Cover picture for the articleThe shared-living rental platform Bungalow is expanding into five new cities after securing $75 million in Series C funding. The hedge fund Deer Park Road, an alternative asset manager and first-time investor in Bungalow, led the round, and all of the startup’s major existing investors, including Atomic, Founders Fund, Coatue and Khosla Ventures, participated. The Series C raise brings the company’s total funding to more than $150 million.

IN THIS ARTICLE
