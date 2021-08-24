Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Child Predator Arrested in The Woodlands

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 19, 2021 a residential search warrant was executed by The Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office - CID and members of the ICAC Task Force in reference to Child Pornography. While on scene, multiple electronic devices belonging to Eduardo Solis were seized and forensically examined. On August 20, 2021 investigators located multiple images of children in a sexually explicit manner on devices belonging to Solis. An arrest warrant was obtained and Solis was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Jail. Solis has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

