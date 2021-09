Three matches have been announced for Friday's AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Jon Moxley will take on Daniel Garcia. Eddie Kingston will be in Moxley's corner, while Garcia will have 2.0 in his corner. This match was set up on tonight's Dynamite. Moxley and Kingston made an entrance to open the show, then were attacked in the crowd by Garcia and 2.0. Darby Allin and Sting then defeated 2.0 in a tornado tag match in the Dynamite opener.