Every one of Northern Essex Community College’s Radiologic Technology students passed their national licensure exam on the first try this year. The college notes it would be “an incredible accomplishment” in any year, but “It’s especially impressive this year, when the pandemic presented countless challenges—inside and outside of the classroom. Students were in their second of five semesters when classes shifted to all online, and hands-on clinical training was put on pause. Graduate Yesenia Rivera of Lawrence, for example, expressed the challenges she faced.