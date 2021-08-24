NorthStar Earth & Space secures radio frequency spectrum license approval for planned satellite constellation
NorthStar Earth & Space (NorthStar) has received approval in principle from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) authorizing NorthStar to use all of the company's requested radio frequency spectrum allocation for its planned 52-satellite constellation that will deliver a suite of information services related to Earth and space sustainability.www.spaceref.com
