Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

NorthStar Earth & Space secures radio frequency spectrum license approval for planned satellite constellation

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

NorthStar Earth & Space (NorthStar) has received approval in principle from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) authorizing NorthStar to use all of the company's requested radio frequency spectrum allocation for its planned 52-satellite constellation that will deliver a suite of information services related to Earth and space sustainability.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Satellite Constellation#Ised#Ka#Canadian#Itu#The United Nations#Ssa#Leo#Meo#Geo#Skylark#Ir#The Canadian Space Agency#The Canadian Coast Guard#The Government Of Quebec#The Government Of Canada#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site, Adds Unclassified Satellite Line for National Defense

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expanding its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense. The Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used for development, manufacturing and testing of full satellites and components which...
AgricultureSpaceRef

Future of Farming: Driving Farmer Value Through Satellite-Powered Directed Scouting

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it has recently entered a new three-year agreement with Corteva Agriscience to continue building and implementing their joint solutions. For the last four years, Planet and Corteva, a global pure-play agriculture company that provides a diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions to farmers around the world, have been building and providing joint solutions to growers allowing them to more seamlessly monitor crop health and boost productivity. In July 2021, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

EHT Enters Co-Venture with IKAN Engineering to Provide Solatel Solar System for Global Telecoms

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a co-venture through it's Windular division with IKAN Engineering Private Limited. ('IKAN'), a leading Engineering and Contracting firm in Pakistan and the Middle East to provide new solar initiatives for the multi-national telecom sector. Both Windular and IKAN have a strong history in providing products and services to major global telecom providers and mobile network operators ('MNOs') including Telenor ASA and Jazz (formerly Mobilink) in Pakistan, the world's fifth-most populous country, with over 225M people and over 50,000 mobile transmission towers.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

FLTA001 DREAM | Alpha: Libre Space Foundation's QUBIK Mission is scheduled to launch on the 2nd of September on Firefly Aerospace’s inaugural flight

Firefly Aerospace's inaugural Alpha launch is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of September, carrying Libre Space Foundation's QUBIK Mission along with several other technical and non-technical payloads from around the world. Date and Time:. Launching from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, USA, the launch window is. September 03,...
Colorado Springs, COSpaceRef

Space Foundation Inducts Emisshield Incorporated Into Space Technology Hall of Fame

The Space Community Celebrated Space Innovation at a special awards ceremony on August 26, 2021, to induct two innovative technologies into the Space Technology Hall of Fame. Space Foundation’s 36th Space Symposium, held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, honored the 2021 inductees, Dr. John Olver, President and CEO of Emisshield, Incorporated (a Blacksburg, Virginia company) and Paul Fisher, founder of Fisher Space Pens (posthumously) whose son, Carey Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Space Pens accepted on his behalf. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbahVoZf2fU.
IndustrySpaceNews.com

OneWeb secures $1 billion insurance deal for remaining constellation

TAMPA, Fla. — OneWeb has signed an insurance policy worth more than $1 billion to cover the remaining 10 launches for its broadband constellation, after its previous policy expired following delays caused by its 2020 bankruptcy. A previous multi-launch policy arranged by insurance broker Willis expired Aug.1, OneWeb confirmed, and...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Isar Aerospace Opens Payloads Slots for First Two Spectrum Rocket Launches

In April this year, we won the national micro launcher competition #Boost! With a funding of 11M€ for the first two flights of its Spectrum [rocket] by Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie and Deutsches Zentrum für Luft-und Raumfahrt e.V., Isar Aerospace will offer launch opportunities for institutional payloads of up to 150 kg total mass each flight.
TechnologySpaceRef

Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Google Cloud, Google’s suite of cloud computing services, today announced an expansion of their partnership and a new agreement, under which the two companies will create joint solutions that combine Planet’s high-frequency Earth observation data with Google Cloud’s cloud-based infrastructure to enable better data-driven decision-making. Last month, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market (2021 to 2026)

The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global satellite manufacturing and launch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around...
BusinessSpaceRef

SkyWater Selected by Carillon to Produce Holographic Optical Beam Steering Technology for DARPA-funded Satellite Communications Program

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it was chosen by Carillon Technologies to produce solid-state Holographic Optical Beam Steering (HOBS) chips for satellite and other free-space optical communications (FSOC) applications. HOBS technology was invented and is being developed for Automotive LIDAR applications by Carillon partner Lumotive. In partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Project’s Agency (DARPA), Carillon is onshoring HOBS technology, standing up a complete design, manufacturing, packaging and test supply chain in the United States so the technology can be rapidly, reliably and securely manufactured for commercial, space, and national security applications.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Momentus and QOSMOSYS to Expand Cooperation on Lunar Logistics Services

Momentus Inc., a commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, and QOSMOSYS, a Singapore-based space venture that designs, launches and operates multi-mission space vehicles, announced today their intention to expand their existing cooperation to include the development of an integrated lunar logistics and transportation system. QOSMOSYS and...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astra Conducts Test Launch

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) conducted a test launch of its launch vehicle, LV0006. “We regret that we were unable to accomplish all mission objectives for the U.S. Space Force; however, we captured a tremendous amount of data from this test flight”. The launch vehicle lifted off at 3:35PM...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

UNOOSA and ESA open opportunity to conduct hypergravity experiments

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) are opening the 2nd round of applications for the hypergravity experiment programme HyperGES. The programme is a cooperation of UNOOSA and ESA under the Access to Space for All Initiative. It offers the opportunity to conduct hypergravity experiments at the Large Diameter Centrifuge (LDC) facility at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijik, the Netherlands. Teams of students from all over the world – in particular from developing countries – supported by scientists and researchers are invited to submit their application by 28 February 2022.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Smdp Announcement of Selection of Proposal to Support Planetary Science Analysis/Assessment Groups (PAGS)

The Planetary Science Division (PSD) is pleased to announce that the Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) has been selected to provide support for the Planetary Analysis/Assessment Groups (PAGs) for the next three years. The PAGs serve as important community-driven forums for the Planetary Science community and for NASA, gathering inputs and perspectives in key topical areas. While PSD has supported the PAGs for many years, the consolidation of support under a single organization will:
SoftwareSpaceRef

Opmantek Welcomes NASA Aboard With New Agreement

Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, welcomes NASA onboard with a recent agreement to provide software and support to the Artemis program. In a move that will support the progress of humankind's space exploration, this agreement will ensure that NASA has the right software to achieve the mission outcomes.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

The launch of the Puerto Rico satellite into space has been postponed

SpaceX’s mission with the Falcon 9 spacecraft, which includes the Puerto Rico Cubonat Nanorox 2 (PR-CuNaR2) satellite, designed and built by Puerto Rico, was postponed until early morning on Sunday 23 in the Cabo area. PR-CuNaR2 was designed and developed by Amalkar Rinkan Charris, an engineering student and professor at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy