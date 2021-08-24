NorthStar Earth & Space secures radio frequency spectrum license approval for planned satellite constellation

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) are opening the 2nd round of applications for the hypergravity experiment programme HyperGES. The programme is a cooperation of UNOOSA and ESA under the Access to Space for All Initiative. It offers the opportunity to conduct hypergravity experiments at the Large Diameter Centrifuge (LDC) facility at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijik, the Netherlands. Teams of students from all over the world – in particular from developing countries – supported by scientists and researchers are invited to submit their application by 28 February 2022.