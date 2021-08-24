Cancel
Johnson County, KS

‘A minimal sacrifice:’ Another Johnson County city mandates masks to combat COVID

By Sarah Ritter
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the lead of another northeast Johnson County city, the Roeland Park City Council on Monday approved a mask mandate to combat climbing COVID-19 cases. Like Prairie Village — the first in the county to implement a citywide mandate — Roeland Park will require everyone to wear face coverings inside public spaces, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant causes new cases and hospitalizations to surge. The City Council unanimously approved the order, which took effect the next day.

