Executive Transition – Getting It Right From The Very Beginning

If you’re reading this you may well be thinking, “do I really need to hire an HR person?” Many CEO’s and executives will recount their poor experiences with HR leaders and HR as a profession generally. It is often with significant reluctance and resignation that companies embark on the process of hiring HR into their organisations. They know they need support on the people side but are unclear what they will get for their money. Whether you are looking to bring in some temporary support for your small business or seeking to optimise or build capacity into your exiting HR function, at some point you may need to bring on some external HR expertise through a consulting or services firm.