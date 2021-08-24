Executive Transition – Getting It Right From The Very Beginning
According to the McKinsey research, about half of executive transitions fail! Are you surprised? I am not. I hear a lot about the struggles of emerging executive leaders during my listening tours. You may wonder what causes such a high number of transitions being unsuccessful. It is connected with the fact that very few organizations have found ways to meaningfully support their emerging executives as they transition into these business-critical roles.ceoworld.biz
