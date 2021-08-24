Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Woman With Psoriasis Is Shamed At Nail Salon

By Lisa McLoughlin
Posted by 
Tyla
Tyla
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A TikToker has recalled the upsetting moment a nail technician shamed her for having Psoriasis while getting her nails done. The woman recalled the horrendous experience in a recent post on the video-sharing platform. Sharing a video of the skin condition on her hands, the social media user penned: "When...

www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Tyla

Tyla

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Cara Delevingne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salon#Psoriasis#Skin Condition#Tech#Nail Technician#Tiktoker#Phototherapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin CareBrit + Co

How to Stop Biting Your Nails for Good

Whether in childhood, through the angsty teen years, or when learning to adult, you've likely caught yourself biting your nails at some point or another. And, chances are, you might still be chewing on your nails at work, home, or watching a game. However, the nervous habit can and should be broken. Not only is it stopping you from wearing intricately designed nail trends, but it could actually lead to some pretty nasty infections too. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, “Chronic nail biting can leave you vulnerable to infection as you pass harmful bacteria and viruses from your mouth to your fingers and from your nails to your face and mouth." If you've needed an excuse to nip nibbling in the bud, there it is. Since quitting isn't always the easiest thing in the world, ahead we share four surefire ways to kick the habit for good.
Skin CareRefinery29

This Lip Plumping Treatment Rivals Filler — & There Are No Needles

From the lip flip (using Botox to enhance lip size) to lip blushing (tattooing the lip line to lend lips definition) it seems we're willing to try just about anything to give our lips a boost. You might blame the 'Zoom boom', which is said to have magnified insecurities for many. Then there's TikTok, which serves up countless lip swelling hacks that you can DIY at home. Either way, achieving bigger lips is a popular goal.
Skin CareDaily Californian

Sneaky things that are causing your acne

Acne seems like a curse for anyone who suffers from its wrath. You could try numerous treatments and medications, but the problem never disappears. After going through two rounds of Accutane, I was still suffering from the occasional breakout and would try my best to hide my blemishes. I’ve tried every diet, product and medicine, but the following causes were the main culprits of my volcanic pimples.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

Preventative Aging: How Women in Their 20s and 30s Are Getting Proactive About Their Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The ever-changing landscape of social media has—without a doubt—influenced how we see ourselves. It is partially responsible for the influx of preventive procedures many women in their 20s and 30s are currently using to ward off the early signs of aging; scientific progress and easy access to clinical data are also factors. "Prevention is more effective than reversal," notes board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu. And while categorically "younger" patients are oftentimes open to more invasive treatments, Dr. Angela Lamb, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, advises beginning with a product-based prevention routine (integrate retinol into your regimen, she says, before you turn 30). Ahead, Dr. Liu, Dr. Lamb, and Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, explain how the aging landscape is different for women below 40—and how to remain proactive as you age with grace.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

How to treat dandruff in afro hair, according to a top trichologist

The right approach for your texture. When it comes to giving our scalps the love they really deserve, one size doesn't fit all. And, if we're treating dandruff (which happens to the best of us), we need to take into consideration the condition of our scalp, as well as the texture of our hair to make sure we don't soothe one by compromising the other. That's why curly girls will need to take a different approach to girls with straighter hair.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Say This "Miracle" Face Cream Helps With Everything From Acne Scars to Lip and Forehead Wrinkles

A good day and night cream isn't an easy beauty staple to find, but it is an important one. Properly moisturizing your skin in the a.m. and p.m. is an often overlooked skincare step that can make all the difference in texture, fine lines, and wrinkles — and while a few have been touted "miracle moisturizers" that can swiftly reverse some of the effects time can have on our complexion, they don't stand a chance against Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream that gives 60-year-old's "smooth, glowing, pearl-like skin" and makes shoppers look at least a decade younger.
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

How to Diagnose and Treat Cracked Skin

Cracked skin could simply be dry skin on the hands, heels of the feet, or lips that needs additional hydration and moisture. However, cracked skin could also be a sign of an infection or even something more. Read about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of cracked skin. Causes and Symptoms...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2021

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is…not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool trips. It can have us angling ourselves in certain ways for more flattering photos. It can have us obsessing over something we know we need to stop worrying about. We don’t want cellulite to take over our thoughts and our lives anymore!
Cancergoodhousekeeping.com

Brooke Shields, 56, Shares Her Go-To Sunscreen Brand After a Skin Cancer Scare

Brooke Shields recently shared why EltaMD is her favorite sunscreen brand. The brand is loved by other celebrities and dermatologists alike. The actress urges the importance of sunscreen after being diagnosed with actinic keratosis, a precancerous growth caused by sun exposure. Shortly after learning about Brooke Shields’ favorite face oil,...
CelebritiesEssence

Is Not Wearing Deodorant The Secret To Alleviating Underarm Odor?

While armpit detoxes and masks trend, some, like Lizzo, have smelled better than ever by forgoing antiperspirants. A dermatologist explains why that is. As we find ourselves in the era of celebrities proudly sharing that baths are not really a necessity these days, there have been a number of stories that have surfaced lately about the hygienic habits of the A-list. Some have been pretty wild, like when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared that they only bathe her children when you can see dirt on them. But other insights, the less dramatic kind, have us second-guessing our own go-to practices.
Skin CareColumbus Telegram

Saving your skin

Age spots, leathery texture, sags and wrinkles — they're all telltale signs that you are neglecting your skin, the human body's largest organ. Skin is a complex cover of protective cells that people should never take for granted. While sunlight is the single biggest cause of serious skin disorders, it...
Skin CareElite Daily

How To Get Your Skin Glowing Just In Time For Back-To-School

Between the all-day beach hangs and sweltering heat waves, there’s a chance summer hasn’t been all that fun for your skin. All the things we collectively love about the season — tons of sunlight, vacations, and quality time with friends — can sadly wreak havoc on your complexion and throw its balance completely out of whack. The fact is, even if you are proactive with SPF and all the moisturizer you can possibly get your hands on, it still might not be enough for your skin to get its ‘ish together.
Skin Carethecut.com

How to Treat Keloids on Black Skin

When I got my first-ever secret tattoo at the tender (and under) age of 16, I expected my mom to be livid. I braced myself for the typical parental admonishment around how I would feel about it on my wedding day in 20 years. What I did not foresee, however, was a sobering reminder that keloids run in my family and that what seemed like a fun, rebellious moment could quickly become a saga of frustration and suffering if I wasn’t careful.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Natural and Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Celebs Say Actually Work

If you've ever considered switching to natural deodorant, now may be the perfect time. Whether the ingredients in traditional deodorants and antiperspirants have given you pause, or you'd just like to embrace a more natural state -- as many celebs have recently -- there's a natural deodorant out there for you. And as the coronavirus pandemic continues, you may have a little extra time to test them all out at home before heading back to the office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy