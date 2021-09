Chicago Fire rescue squad lieutenant Kelly Severide is newly engaged to Stella Kidd, but their wedding won’t be the first time the firefighter has made the trip down the aisle. As longtime fans of the NBC drama will remember, back in Season 3, Severide got hitched in Las Vegas to a graphic designer named Brittany Baker (played by Serinda Swan), whom he had just met at the craps table. But the couple’s marriage ended just as quickly as it began when they both realized they had rushed into the relationship to escape the death of a loved one. Still, despite the...