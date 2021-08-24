This Is Why It's So Important to Articulate Your Brand Values

If you’re looking for a tech-centric industry that might offer the most upside in the market at this time, cybersecurity stocks are a great choice. A lot of this has to do with the fact that almost every company in the world needs some form of protection from hackers and data breaches, especially when you consider the fact that the average total cost of a data breach amounts to $3.86 million. Most businesses simply cannot afford to deal with the damage control associated with a cybersecurity compromise, which means there are going to be plenty of long-term winners to come out of the cybersecurity industry going forward.