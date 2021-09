It took four times for hands to be clasped around my neck in blind rage before I googled the term domestic abuse. Four times! And each time I felt like I gifted him the chance to do it again. And after each one, I waited expectantly, not for the groveling apology or the request for forgiveness, which I didn’t get, but the appreciative thank you, which I also never got. Didn’t he realize how lucky he was to have a girlfriend (and then a wife!) who kept his best interests at heart and didn’t call the police or tell anyone what happened? Wasn’t I owed at least a pat on the back for my loyalty?