Slingshot Aerospace Adds 4 Space Experts to Advisory Board

Metro Weather Co., Ltd. (“MetroWeather”), a leading company providing high-precision information on wind conditions using compact, high-performance Doppler Lidar*, and TruWeather Solutions, Inc. (“TruWeather”), a leading micro weather data and analytics company, are pleased to announce a collaborative contract to support “Urban Weather Sensing Infrastructure”, TruWeather’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with NASA. Under this agreement, MetroWeather and TruWeather will leverage the strengths of both companies to build an urban weather observation infrastructure which could be used for a wide-scale deployment of commercial Urban Air Mobility. We believe that the combination of MetroWeather's Doppler Lidar and TruWeather's urban wind simulation system will help accelerate the development of next-generation weather services that are essential for the safe and affordable delivery of advanced air transportation services (AAM), especially in dense urban areas.