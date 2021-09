PMS technology has been a part of standard hotel operations for over 30 years and has made hotels operations efficient and scalable. However, as powerful as it is, there is still plenty of manual management of guest data and transactions. The truth is that hotel managers and front of house staff spend a lot of their time staring at a computer screen. Every time your face is looking down, possibly wrangling with your PMS/POS, the less meaningful time you have with your guests.