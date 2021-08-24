ispace Unveils Next Generation Lunar Lander for its 3rd Lunar Mission Targeting 2024 Launch

Ever since the Expedition 1 flight crew floated aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on 2 November 2000, humans have had a continuous presence in space.The ISS was only meant to last for 15 years, but more than two decades later it continues to operate as an orbiting lab for a multinational consortium of space agencies. With several years still left to serve, officials this week warned that new cracks in one of the modules and outdated equipment could soon result in “irreparable” damage that may lead to early abandonment and destruction.The newly discovered cracks on the Zarya module, which...