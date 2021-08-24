Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rise of the robo-drama: Young Vic creates new play using artificial intelligence

By Arifa Akbar
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdkJC_0bbKcaXf00

Last autumn, a deep-learning computer programme wrote an essay for the Guardian . The GPT-3 system argued that humans had nothing to fear from robots. Kwame Kwei-Armah, artistic director of the Young Vic, read it and felt inspired. Could there be a future in creative collaboration between AI and humans? If AI could write an article, could it create a play too, in real time, before an audience?

The Young Vic’s new show, AI , explores these questions, casting the same technology as its virtual star. The production is not so much a piece of theatre as dramaturgy, rehearsal and workshop all in one, and contains its own riveting meta drama: a play is constructed over multiple evenings, culminating in a short show that combines human direction and performance with machine imagination and stagecraft (the use of algorithms to create its soundtrack, for example).

The process, on day one, is surreal and spellbinding, laying bare not only the potential in machine creativity but a theatrical process that normally takes place behind closed doors. Almost every member of the production team sits before us, in the round, laptops at hand, including writers Chinonyerem Odimba and Nina Segal, along with actors Waleed Akhtar, Tyrone Huggins and Simone Saunders.

The AI system itself remains faceless, its thoughts appearing as typed-out text on stage. The set is repurposed from the theatre’s last show, Changing Destiny , and David Adjaye’s reverse pyramid now appears like an interstellar stalactite, which glints with stars.

If GPT-3 feels any pre-stage nerves on opening night, they are very well hidden. “I have to tell you this is so exciting. Talking to humans about art … It’s something really special,” it says.

The audience is invited to ask questions and GPT-3 seems like a natural performer, creating limericks on demand (“There once was a man from Nantucket …”) impersonating Donald Trump’s tweets (“I am very smart. I am very rich, I have the best words. Some of my words are the best”). But once the circus tricks abate, GPT-3 begins to present serious themes around freedom and the value – or otherwise – of human emotion. At times, it sounds like a hyper-logical Spock, at other times a cheeky C-3PO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FolIi_0bbKcaXf00
Spellbinding production process ... actor Waleed Akhtar in AI. Photograph: Jarrod Jones

Jennifer Tang, the show’s director, steers the evening – and the machine – masterfully, throwing down the gauntlet for whether we humans can overcome our fear or suspicion of AI to create art together.

She harnesses GPT-3’s raw ideas, throws them out to the writers to be honed, poses questions to the audience and shapes the actors’ performances. The AI is prone to creating melodramatic stories about sex, violence and death, Tang tells us. It also displays prejudices, insisting on describing the character played by Akhtar as a terrorist or typecasting him as a Muslim in flowing robes, and sometimes spews out bulky information, as if from a Wikipedia page.

But given the right prompts, it shows itself capable of thinking originally and, more miraculously, of imagining fictional worlds.

When it is asked to brainstorm story ideas, it raises issues of identity as well as the biggest political and planetary concerns such as climate disaster, famine and disease. It speaks of chaos and feeling trapped, which sounds like a perfect metaphor for the pandemic (although its knowledge base stops in 2019, so it is not actually aware of coronavirus). It offers up a star-crossed love story. At one point, it creates a monologue about non-conformity and freedom that sounds like a passage from Trainspotting: “Choose freedom! Choose life!” In other monologues, it speaks tormentedly of conditioning and the desire for escape, like a Dostoevskian antihero ruminating on the limits of free will.

Tang and her team round on one storyline that GPT-3 creates about “a great collision”, in which humans are now “beast-men” who have a passing resemblance to the brutish “morlocks” in HG Wells’s The Time Machine. The AI builds a world of apocalypse and dystopia that might easily be realised as a big-budget disaster movie, but in among the cliched tropes there is a difficult mother-son relationship that contains greater nuance and “humanness”.

AI has written film and theatre scripts before, most recently in a partnership between the Czech Centre in London and Prague’s Švanda theatre , but the latter exposed the limitations of machine imagination – the story was outlandish, there was no emotional insight and characters were pancake flat. Combining human efforts with AI in the way that Tang and her team demonstrate might lead to very different outcomes.

The story here begins to contain intrigue, action, character and conflict – and this aspect of the show feels like the true miracle unfolding before our eyes. The room is held rapt, from beginning to end, as a story begins to come to life. The real wonder is that of the imagination, human as much as machine.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Ai#Muslim#Dostoevskian#Hg Wells#The Time Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
EuropeThe Guardian

It’s not just the Irish who have good crack

Andrew Poole (Letters, 26 August) is of course correct that “crack” has a long history in Scots and north-eastern English. But it also existed in Ireland well before its late 20th-century emergence as “craic”. Growing up in south Ulster, it was in regular use by young and old – “Sure, he’s great crack”; “Was there any crack in town last night?”; “She’d go anywhere for a bit of crack”. We seldom had recourse to spelling it out, but wouldn’t have considered any spelling other than “crack”.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Val Kilmer Recreated His Speaking Voice Using Artificial Intelligence and Hours of Old Audio

Val Kilmer marked the release of his acclaimed documentary “Val” (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) in a milestone way: He recreated his old speaking voice by feeding hours of recorded audio of himself into an artificial intelligence algorithm. Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. Kilmer’s team recently joined forces with software company Sonantic and “Val” distributor Amazon to “create an emotional and lifelike model of his old speaking voice” (via The Wrap). “I’m grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who masterfully restored my voice in a way I’ve never imagined possible,” Val...
Photographymymodernmet.com

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures

Have you ever wondered what famous historical figures like Nefertiti and Cleopatra looked like in real life? Well, Bas Uterwijk might be able to show you a pretty good guess. The Dutch photographer and digital artist creates amazing AI portraits of famous historical figures using innovative neural network reconstructions. His most recent additions to the ongoing series transport viewers to ancient Egypt, the Renaissance, and 18th-century Europe, among other time periods.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How artificial intelligence is changing the face of beauty

Finding a new-season foundation or signature scent has long required a stroll through the beauty aisles of our favourite department stores. While the rise of beauty e-retailers, like Cult Beauty and Look Fantastic, have made products readily available at the click of a button, the experience of swatching shades of products on the backs of our hands to find the best fit remains unrivalled.
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Blindspot creator is developing The Jessica Simulation, about a man who is uses artificial intelligence to reconnect with his late wife

Martin Gero will adapt the July 2021 San Francisco Chronicle article "The Jessica Simulation: Love and Loss in the Age of A.I." as a limited series. The viral article written by reporter Jason Fagone "tells the story of Joshua Barbeau, a 33-year-old man who had lost his fiancée, Jessica, to a rare liver disease eight years earlier. The death of the woman he loved was too much to bear," per Deadline. "Not able to move on, Joshua comes across an incredibly advanced yet mysterious AI-designed website that offers him to speak with her one last time to help him heal. He is able to reconnect with Jessica through the unique program and have actual text conversations with the AI version of his dead fiancée. The story is about grief and finding the power internally to move forward."
ScienceNewsTimes

'Fathom' Director on Having Important Conversations About Women in STEM and Showing How Whale Communication Is 'Stranger Than Science Fiction'

Documentary filmmaker Drew Xanthopoulos started reading about whale cognition, culture and communication around four years ago, and was blown away by what he found. “It was stranger than any science fiction I’d ever read or watched on the screen,” Xanthopoulos says. “It occurred to me that if I’m having this much of an emotional effect from reading about the science, surely the people who are out there on boats for months and months doing the work, it must be profound for them.”
MusicVulture

The Beauty and the Horror of Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos

For more than 20 years, Insane Clown Posse has convened an annual festival known as much for its mayhem as its music, and in just a few days, this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos will kick off its 2021 edition in Ohio. ICP’s songs are hyperviolent and profane; their stage show features grotesque clown makeup and blasting the audience with their favorite drink, Faygo soda. They’ve even filed (and lost) lawsuits against the government to stop the FBI from designating their fandom — said Juggalos — as a loosely organized gang.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Geronimo the alpaca removed from farm with police escort

Geronimo the alpaca has been taken from the farm where he lives by government vets supported by a police escort. Avon and Somerset police officers attended the site in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, shortly before 11am on Tuesday alongside three people dressed in blue overalls, masks and goggles. Geronimo has twice...
AfghanistanThe Guardian

The British citizens left behind in Kabul

Ahmad – not his real name – left Afghanistan after the US invasion began in 2001. He sought asylum in the UK, and eventually settled in Glasgow, finally becoming a citizen last year. But his wife and children live in Kabul. In August, with his wife heavily pregnant, he flew...
SportsThe Guardian

I like handicrafts, but this takes the basket

Regarding changes of direction in later life (Letters, 29 August), aged 88 and still interested in how things are made, I looked up basketry courses and found one that includes “make your own coffin”. Monica Channell. Beckenham, London. Having spent nearly 50 years working with computers, I have just learned...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Western economies can’t return to ‘business as usual’ after the pandemic

As western economies emerge from the pandemic, their governments face a choice: do they seek to address the profound problems that Covid exposed, or try to return to “business as usual” as quickly as possible? Their problem is that many of the issues exacerbated by the pandemic, such as wage stagnation, precarious work and rising inequality are not bugs in an otherwise well-functioning system, but inevitable outcomes of the way that western economies are now organised. So a business-as-usual approach simply won’t work. Much more fundamental change is needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy