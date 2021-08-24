This Tile Slim tracker is down to $15 and will help find your stuff
I've lost it all: My phone, my wallet, my keys -- even my friend's dog once. While we eventually found Coconut, some of the other stuff never made it back, but it's 2021 and there are safeguards out there for all us scatterbrains. If you're a perpetual loser of things, you should snap up one of these Tile Slim trackers while it's on sale for under $14.49 plus free shipping. The skinny tracker is perfect to slide into a compartment of your wallet or behind a phone case. It's currently selling for $17 on Amazon and $25 on Tile's website.www.cnet.com
