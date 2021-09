The wait is finally over! The 36th Space Symposium starts today, and we are ready to be underway in full swing. The space show will once again keep up its reputation as the “must attend” space industry event with a future-oriented agenda, featuring lively and productive networking discussions, global representation, exhibits showcasing the latest in space technology. This year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will be a part of the event to showcase its Spaceborne Computer-2, an edge-computing system for the International Space Station. Those attending the show will get to learn more about HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2 & how it delivers 2X faster performance and targeted AI capabilities to tackle data processing needs in orbit and advance space exploration.